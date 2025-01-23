Marlon Humphrey News: Career-high six picks in 2024

Humphrey finished the 2024 regular season with 67 tackles (50 solo), including 0.5 sacks, 15 pass defenses (six interceptions, including a pick-six) and two forced fumbles across 16 games.

The veteran corner out of Alabama secured four interceptions through the Ravens' first seven games, and his sixth and final pick of the regular season came in Week 16 against the Steelers, which he returned 37 yards for a touchdown. Humphrey recorded at least one pass defense in 14 of 16 regular-season games and will be a key piece for the Ravens' secondary for the 2025 campaign alongside Kyle Hamilton.