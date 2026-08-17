Marlon Humphrey News: Returns to practice
Humphrey (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Humphrey was sidelined for a couple practices while nursing a minor undisclosed injury, but the 30-year-old was able to return to the field Monday. The cornerback is entering his 10th season in Baltimore, and he is expected to start opposite of Nate Wiggins in 2026.
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