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Marlon Humphrey News: Returns to practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Humphrey (undisclosed) returned to practice Monday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Humphrey was sidelined for a couple practices while nursing a minor undisclosed injury, but the 30-year-old was able to return to the field Monday. The cornerback is entering his 10th season in Baltimore, and he is expected to start opposite of Nate Wiggins in 2026.

Marlon Humphrey
Baltimore Ravens
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