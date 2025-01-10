Marlon Tuipulotu Injury: Lands on IR, done for season

The Chiefs placed Tuipulotu (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday.

It's not clear what issue Tuipulotu is dealing with, but he's not eligible to play again this season regardless of how deep the Chiefs advance in the playoffs. The fourth-year defensive tackle played in Kansas City's final two games of the regular season, tallying four tackles (two solo). Tuipulotu signed a one-year contract with Kansas City last September and will be a free agent at the conclusion of the current campaign.