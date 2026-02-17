Marques Sigle headshot

Marques Sigle News: Fills in for injured starter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Sigle finished the 2025 regular season with 52 tackles (28 solo) and two passes defended across 15 active games with the 49ers.

The fifth-round rookie began his pro career making five starts in place of injured S Malik Mustapha. Sigle accrued 39 of his 52 combined tackles during that brief span, showing flashes of IDP utility should he ever be asked to start down the line. The 23-year-old figures to serve as a primary backup safety behind Mustapha and Ji'Ayir Brown in 2026, especially with fellow backup S Jason Pinnock set to become an unrestricted free agent this upcoming offseason.

Marques Sigle
San Francisco 49ers
