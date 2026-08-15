Marques Sigle headshot

Marques Sigle News: Practices Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Sigle (oblique) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Sigle suffered an oblique injury during last Thursday's preseason contest against the Titans. The strong safety's full participation in Saturday's session implies he has moved past the issue and will be ready for next Thursday's preseason game against the Chargers. Sigle logged two tackles (one solo) against the Titans before finishing his night due to the oblique issue.

Marques Sigle
San Francisco 49ers
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