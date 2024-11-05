Marquez Callaway News: Back to practice squad

Callaway reverted to the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's official transaction long

Callaway was elevated to the active roster ahead of Monday's 30-24 loss to Kansas City, failing to log any stats while playing just two offensive snaps. With Mike Evans (hamstring) and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) both unavailable, Callaway failed to capitalize on his opportunity. If either Evans or McMillan is unable to play Sunday against the 49ers, Callaway could be elevated from the practice squad again.