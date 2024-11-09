Marquez Callaway News: Elevated again for Week 10

The Buccaneers elevated Callaway from their practice squad to their active roster Saturday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Callaway was elevated for the first time last week to face Kansas City and logged two offensive snaps without drawing a target. Tampa Bay can use all the help it can get at receiver with Chris Godwin (ankle) lost for the season, Mike Evans (hamstring) out for a third straight week and Jalen McMillan (hamstring) questionable against the 49ers on Sunday. Even with all of those injuries, Callaway doesn't figure to be a major factor versus San Francisco given his snap count last week.