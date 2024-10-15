Marquez Callaway News: Gets chance in Tampa Bay

Callaway signed a deal with the Buccaneers' practice squad Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Callaway spent the offseason with the Steelers before being cut at the start of training camp. He quickly found a new opportunity in New Orleans, where he spent his first four seasons, and spent training camp in the Big Easy. However, he was unable to make it through final roster cuts. The fifth-year pass catcher will now look to make an impression with a new NFC South team in Tampa.