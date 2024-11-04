Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marquez Callaway headshot

Marquez Callaway News: Joins Bucs' active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 1:34pm

Callaway was elevated to the Buccaneers' active roster Monday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Callaway signed with Tampa Bay's practice squad in mid-October, and he's now in line to make his 2024 debut in Monday night's matchup against the Chiefs. The Tennessee product appeared in just three games with the Saints in 2023, recording no stats across 27 offensive snaps. Expect Callaway to serve as a depth piece in a depleted Buccaneers wide receiver room in Week 9.

Marquez Callaway
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now