Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury: Another limited listing

Valdes-Scantling (chest) was limited at practice Thursday.

Valdes-Scantling has cobbled together back-to-back limited listings on the injury report this week, giving him only one more chance to get back to full participation Friday before the Saints potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's contest versus the Raiders. If he's able to suit up this weekend, Valdes-Scantling may be welcoming back Chris Olave (concussion), who remains on injured reserve but practiced fully Thursday.