Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury: Comes down with illness

Valdes-Scantling (chest) didn't practice Friday due to an illness, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

After Valdes-Scantling was held out of drills Thursday due to a chest injury, there was an expectation that he'd take part in some capacity one day later, but an ailment kept him off the practice field. Saturday's injury report will give a sense of the wide receiver's chances to suit up Monday at Green Bay.