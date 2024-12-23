Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marquez Valdes-Scantling headshot

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury: Inactive for MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness) is listed as inactive Monday at Green Bay.

Valdes-Scantling kicked off Week 16 prep with a DNP last Thursday due to a chest injury, but he remained out of practice as of Friday due to an illness and eventually was listed as questionable for Monday's game. With Valdes-Scantling's lack of availability confirmed, the Saints will be rolling with Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis, Cedrick Wilson and Mason Tipton at wide receiver.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now