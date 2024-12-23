Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury: Inactive for MNF
Valdes-Scantling (chest/illness) is listed as inactive Monday at Green Bay.
Valdes-Scantling kicked off Week 16 prep with a DNP last Thursday due to a chest injury, but he remained out of practice as of Friday due to an illness and eventually was listed as questionable for Monday's game. With Valdes-Scantling's lack of availability confirmed, the Saints will be rolling with Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis, Cedrick Wilson and Mason Tipton at wide receiver.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now