Marquez Valdes-Scantling headshot

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury: Limited listing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Valdes-Scantling (chest) was listed as limited on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

This marks Valdes-Scantling's first listing that isn't DNP since Week 15 prep, signaling he's made some progress through the chest injury and illness that combined to sideline him Monday versus the Saints. He'll have two more chances this week to join Chris Olave (concussion) as a full participant, or otherwise risk heading into a second game in a row with a designation.

New Orleans Saints
