Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Another long TD in Sunday's win
Valdes-Scantling caught two of four targets for 87 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-14 win over the Browns.
For the second straight week, Valdes-Scantling and Derek Carr hooked up for a long TD -- this one a 71-yarder in the second quarter -- but the wideout did most of the work this time, taking a short pass over the middle and racing more than 60 yards to paydirt. The four targets were Valdes-Scantling's highest volume in three games since joining New Orleans, but he's posted a mammoth 6-201-3 line on his meager eight looks. He'll try not to cool down during the Saints' Week 12 bye.
