Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Back in action in Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Valdes-Scantling (chest) is active for Sunday's game against the Raiders, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

After sitting out a Week 16 at Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling was listed as limited Wednesday through Friday due to a lingering chest injury, which left him questionable for Week 17 action. No matter, he'll suit up Sunday alongside fellow WRs Kevin Austin, Dante Pettis and Cedrick Wilson. Considering he's the most established name among that quartet, Valdes-Scantling should be a favorite of current starting QB Spencer Rattler.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling
New Orleans Saints
