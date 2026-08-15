Marquez Valdes-Scantling headshot

Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Blanked in preseason opener

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 9:47pm

Valdes-Scantling failed to bring in his only target in the Cowboys' 17-7 preseason win over the Seahawks on Saturday.

The veteran speedster was blanketed down the left sideline on his one target. Valdes-Scantling was dealing with a knee injury earlier in the week and was slated to get an MRI as recently as Thursday, so his availability for Saturday's game was somewhat surprising. Valdes-Scantling will hope to make a better case to stick as a depth option at receiver in Dallas' second preseason game next Saturday night on the road against the Cardinals.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Dallas Cowboys
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