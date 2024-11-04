Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Catches one pass in NOLA debut

Valdes-Scantling hauled in his only target for five yards during Sunday's 23-22 loss versus the Panthers.

Valdes-Scantling had a quiet start to his Saints tenure, as he saw his lone target midway through the third quarter. The 30-year-old played 41 percent of offensive snaps, which trailed only Mason Tipton (76) and Cedrick Wilson (47). Meanwhile, WR1 Chris Olave was forced out with a concussion in the first quarter. If Olave ends up missing time moving forward, then Tipton, Wilson and Valdes-Scantling could all see increased targets. However they'll still have to contend with running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Taysom Hill, as these two led the team in targets Week 9 with nine and five, respectively. The Saints' next game will come versus the Falcons on Sunday, Nov. 10.