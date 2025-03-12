Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Discord AMA
Join Deputy Basketball Editor Kirien Sprecher for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #nba-fantasy!
Marquez Valdes-Scantling headshot

Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Finds opportunistic landing spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Valdes-Scantling agreed to terms Wednesday on a one-year deal worth up to $5.5 million with the Seahawks, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Valdes-Scantling reunites with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak in Seattle, joining a wide receiver depth chart that features little in the way of proven options other than Jaxon Smith-Njigba. New Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold will be forced to content with an offense that's lost two 2024 starters at wideout, with DK Metcalf now in Pittsburgh and Tyler Lockett a free agent, giving Valdes-Scantling a potential path to key utilization as a deep threat. He had 17 catches (35 targets) for 385 yards and four scores across eight regular-season appearances with New Orleans in 2024.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now