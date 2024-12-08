Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Four grabs in Sunday's win

Valdes-Scantling caught four of seven targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 14-11 win over the Giants.

The veteran wideout led the Saints in receiving yards, just nudging out Juwan Johnson's 50, but it was the tight end who caught Derek Carr's only TD. The QB left the game late in the fourth quarter to be checked out for a concussion and a hand injury, and while Valdes-Scantling has an 11-283-4 line on 17 targets over the last four games, he'll likely have trouble finding the same success in Week 15 against the Commanders if Jake Haener or Spencer Rattler is under center for the Saints instead of Carr.