Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Stays hot with another TD

Valdes-Scantling corralled two of three targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Rams.

Valdes-Scantling was the recipient of Derek Carr's only passing touchdown in a defensive battle with the Rams. MVS has been on a heater over his last three games, accruing 232 yards and four scores over that span. It is worth mentioning that the veteran receiver is averaging 2.3 receptions over his current hot streak, highlighting the all-or-nothing nature of Valdes-Scantling as a fantasy asset this season. He is worth starting against the Giants next Sunday and beyond until he cools off.