Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Strikes for two TDs against Atlanta

Valdes-Scantling caught all three of his targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

He hauled in both of the Saints' touchdowns on the day, and his only non-scoring catch went for 67 yards. It was a stunning performance from the veteran wideout, who came into Sunday with only three catches for 31 yards on the year, but with Rashid Shaheed (knee) lost for the season and Chris Olave (concussion) lacking a clear return date, Derek Carr seems to have found his new big-play threat. Valdes-Scantling will try to solidify his spot in the New Orleans passing attack in Week 11 against Cleveland.