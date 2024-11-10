Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marquez Valdes-Scantling headshot

Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Strikes for two TDs against Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Valdes-Scantling caught all three of his targets for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

He hauled in both of the Saints' touchdowns on the day, and his only non-scoring catch went for 67 yards. It was a stunning performance from the veteran wideout, who came into Sunday with only three catches for 31 yards on the year, but with Rashid Shaheed (knee) lost for the season and Chris Olave (concussion) lacking a clear return date, Derek Carr seems to have found his new big-play threat. Valdes-Scantling will try to solidify his spot in the New Orleans passing attack in Week 11 against Cleveland.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now