Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Three catches to close out season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Valdes-Scantling brought in three of eight targets for 33 yards in the Saints' 27-19 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The veteran wideout led the Saints in targets and finished a distant second in receiving yards to tight end Juwan Johnson. Valdes-Scantling was a relatively productive mid-season addition for New Orleans that made good use of the opportunity created by multiple injuries in the pass-catching corps, posting a 16-380-4 line over his last six games while offering a downfield dimension that Chris Olave (concussion) typically provided. Valdes-Scantling will be an unrestricted free agent come the new league year in March, and it remains to be seen if New Orleans will be interested in keeping him aboard for 2025 and beyond.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling
New Orleans Saints
