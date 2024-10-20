Marquez Valdes-Scantling News: Works out in Big Easy

Valdes-Scantling had a workout with the Saints on Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Less than a week removed from exiting Buffalo, Valdes-Scantling could be in line to call a new city home. The speedy pass catcher was not able to stand out enough with the Bills to hold on to a roster spot, but the receiver-needy Saints could make more sense for his services. In his seventh season, the journeyman has logged just 26 yards on two receptions across six games.