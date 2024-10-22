Marquis Haynes News: Let go by Carolina

The Panthers released Haynes on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Haynes signed with the Panthers on Oct. 12 and played in the team's last two games. He registered four tackles (three solo) during the Panthers' Week 7 loss to the Commanders on Sunday, but it appears he is no longer a part of Carolina's plans this season. Haynes, who was selected by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, will look for his next opportunity elsewhere.