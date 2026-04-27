Marshall Lang News: Let go by Patriots

The Patriots waived Lang on Monday, Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports.

Lang bounced between the Seahawks and Patriots practice squads throughout his rookie year as an undrafted free agent. The tight end was not elevated to the active roster by either team throughout the year and is still waiting to suit up for his first NFL game. Lang will now be subjected to the waiver process, and if he clears the 24-hour span without being claimed, he will become a free agent. Lang may once again reunite with the Seahawks ahead of training camp if he is not claimed by another team.