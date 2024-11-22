Marshawn Kneeland Injury: Deemed questionable for Week 12
Kneeland (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Washington, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Kneeland underwent knee surgery in early October and has been on injured reserve since. He was designated to return Wednesday and logged a trio of limited practices this week. Kneeland is still on IR, so he would need to be activated in order to play Sunday against the Commanders.
