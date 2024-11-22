Fantasy Football
Marshawn Kneeland Injury: Deemed questionable for Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 22, 2024

Kneeland (knee) is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Washington, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Kneeland underwent knee surgery in early October and has been on injured reserve since. He was designated to return Wednesday and logged a trio of limited practices this week. Kneeland is still on IR, so he would need to be activated in order to play Sunday against the Commanders.

