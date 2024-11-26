Fantasy Football
Marshawn Kneeland Injury: Logs back-to-back DNPs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Kneeland (knee) did not participate in Tuesday's walkthrough, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Kneeland returned from a five-game absence against the Commanders in Week 12 and did not record a stat across 17 snaps on defense. He was held out walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday, but if he's able to practice Wednesday, that should be enough for him to play against the Giants on Thursday.

Marshawn Kneeland
Dallas Cowboys
