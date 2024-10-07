Marshawn Kneeland Injury: Missing four-to-six weeks

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Kneeland will undergo surgery on his knee Tuesday and will miss four-to-six weeks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Kneeland was feared to have sustained a torn ACL after leaving early in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Steelers, but he's since been diagnosed with a partially-torn lateral meniscus and will have it repaired Tuesday. With the rookie from Western Michigan sidelined for the immediate future, he will likely be a top candidate to land on injured reserve. Expect Tyrus Wheat and KJ Henry to see increased work in Dallas' edge rusher corps while Kneeland recovers.