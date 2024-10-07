Fantasy Football
Marshawn Kneeland Injury: Missing four-to-six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 7, 2024

Head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters Monday that Kneeland will undergo surgery on his knee Tuesday and will miss four-to-six weeks, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Kneeland was feared to have sustained a torn ACL after leaving early in the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Steelers, but he's since been diagnosed with a partially-torn lateral meniscus and will have it repaired Tuesday. With the rookie from Western Michigan sidelined for the immediate future, he will likely be a top candidate to land on injured reserve. Expect Tyrus Wheat and KJ Henry to see increased work in Dallas' edge rusher corps while Kneeland recovers.

