Kneeland (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kneeland suffered a knee injury on the Steelers' first possession of the game, putting his status for the rest of the contest in question. Kneeland stepped into a starting role in Week 5 with Micah Parsons (ankle) unavailable and Carl Lawson may be the next man up in Kneeland's absence.