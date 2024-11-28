Marshawn Kneeland Injury: Unable to suit up Thursday
Kneeland (knee) is inactive for Thursday's Week 13 contest against the Giants.
Kneeland's inactive status was expected, as he entered Thursday deemed doubtful to play after not practicing all week. It will be the rookie defensive end's sixth absence in Dallas' past seven games after he underwent knee surgery in early October. With Kneeland out Thursday, Tyrus Wheat could see more defensive work in a rotational role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now