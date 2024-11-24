Fantasy Football
Marshawn Kneeland News: Making return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 24, 2024

Kneeland is not among Dallas' inactives for Sunday's Week 12 game against Washington, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Kneeland missed the Cowboys' last five games following knee surgery, but he was activated off IR on Saturday and is set to suit up against the Commanders. The rookie's workload had been inconsistent prior to his injury, as he had logged between 17 percent and 55 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps over the first four weeks. Kneeland will likely continue to play a rotational role now that he's back in action.

