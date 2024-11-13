MarShawn Lloyd Injury: Limited in practice
Lloyd (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.
The Packers designated Lloyd to return from injured reserve Monday, opening a 21-day window in which he can practice without being placed on the active roster. It's unclear at this point if he'll be activated before Sunday's game against the Bears or if he'll leapfrog fellow running backs Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks on the depth chart.
