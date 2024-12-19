MarShawn Lloyd Injury: Not shutting door on 2024 return

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that he hasn't "shut the door" on the idea of Lloyd (appendix) playing again this season, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

"I never want to shut the door on that," said LeFleur. [Lloyd]'s just gonna focus on continuing to get better and when he can go, he'll go." Lloyd had an appendectomy in mid-November, right when he appeared ready to return from a two-month stint on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. The Packers had to activate him from IR and place him on the non-football injury list to keep him eligible for a return this season -- a move that won't happen for Week 16 but apparently hasn't been ruled out for the very end of the regular season and/or the playoffs.