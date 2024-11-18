MarShawn Lloyd Injury: Returns from IR

The Packers reinstated Lloyd (ankle/hamstring/appendix) from injured reserve Monday.

Though Lloyd will temporarily get added back on the 53-man roster, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic relays that the rookie running back will likely be returned to IR or another reserve list after he required an emergency appendectomy Friday. Lloyd had missed the Packers' final seven games before a Week 10 bye due to a high-ankle sprain, but he had his 21-day evaluation window opened last Monday. However, Lloyd was a limited participant in just two practices on account of the ankle sprain as well as a hamstring injury before he reported abdominal pain and was diagnosed with appendicitis. Assuming he's eventually placed back on a reserve list, Lloyd would have to miss at least another four games, but he would still be eligible for activation again beginning in Week 16.