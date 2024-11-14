MarShawn Lloyd Injury: Stays limited in practice

Lloyd (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

After being designated for return from injured reserve earlier this week, Lloyd has gone down as a limited participant in both of the Packers' first two official practices coming out of a Week 10 bye. The rookie was previously placed on IR on Sept. 17 due to a high-ankle sprain, and though Lloyd is also being listed with a hamstring issue on Green Bay's injury report, head coach Matt LaFleur said Thursday that a scan on Lloyd's hamstring came back clean, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site. At this stage, a decision on whether Lloyd is activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Bears may hinge on how he looks from a conditioning standpoint in practice after having not played since Week 2. The Packers have Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks on hand as capable depth options behind lead back Josh Jacobs (quadricep), so the team may not have a pressing need to bring back Lloyd this week.