MarShawn Lloyd News: Taking part in OTAs
Lloyd (calf/hamstring) is participating in OTAs on Wednesday, Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.
Lloyd missed the entire 2025 season due to a hamstring injury suffered during the preseason, and then a calf issue he sustained while rehabbing. That said, Green Bay had left the window open for Lloyd to make a potential postseason return. The 2024 third-round pick is now heading into Year 3 with only one career regular-season appearance under his belt, so his focal task this offseason will be to prove he can remain healthy. Lloyd did not take any team reps Wednesday, per Ryan Wood of USA Today, so at this stage the Packers may still be taking a cautious approach to his activity level.
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