Marshon Lattimore Injury: Designated as DNP Wednesday
Lattimore (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant in Washington's practice estimate.
Lattimore is still dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during the fourth quarter of the team's Week 16 win over the Eagles. He has only appeared in two games with the Commanders since being traded to the team in November, and could miss another if he ends up being unable to practice prior to Sunday's matchup versus the Falcons.
