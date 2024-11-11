Marshon Lattimore Injury: DNP on Monday's estimation
Lattimore (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimation.
Lattimore has been sidelined since aggravating his hamstring injury in Week 8, and Wednesday's DNP is a sign that he could be in danger of missing Thursday night's matchup against the Eagles. The veteran cornerback will likely need to progress to at least limited participation Tuesday or Wednesday in order to make his Commanders debut in Week 11.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now