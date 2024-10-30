Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marshon Lattimore headshot

Marshon Lattimore Injury: DNP to open week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 30, 2024 at 2:44pm

Lattimore (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.

Lattimore aggravated his hamstring injury during this past Sunday's game against the Chargers, and he finished the contest with two solo tackles while playing 41 snaps on defense. His DNP to open the week isn't a good start, but he'll have two more chances to practice before Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Marshon Lattimore
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now