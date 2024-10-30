Marshon Lattimore Injury: DNP to open week
Lattimore (hamstring) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report.
Lattimore aggravated his hamstring injury during this past Sunday's game against the Chargers, and he finished the contest with two solo tackles while playing 41 snaps on defense. His DNP to open the week isn't a good start, but he'll have two more chances to practice before Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now