Marshon Lattimore Injury: Moving on to Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

The Commanders acquired Lattimore (hamstring) from the Saints on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

One of the NFL's most surprising teams this season with a 7-2 record through nine weeks, the Commanders will bolster their roster ahead of a potential playoff push with the addition of Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler. Before missing the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Panthers due to a hamstring injury, Lattimore had suited up in six of the Saints' first seven contests, recording 30 tackles and two pass breakups. The 28-year-old Lattimore will be under contract with the Commanders through 2026 after signing a five-year, $97.6 million extension in September 2021.

