Marshon Lattimore Injury: Moving on to Washington

The Commanders acquired Lattimore (hamstring) from the Saints on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

One of the NFL's most surprising teams this season with a 7-2 record through nine weeks, the Commanders will bolster their roster ahead of a potential playoff push with the addition of Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler. Before missing the Saints' Week 9 loss to the Panthers due to a hamstring injury, Lattimore had suited up in six of the Saints' first seven contests, recording 30 tackles and two pass breakups. The 28-year-old Lattimore will be under contract with the Commanders through 2026 after signing a five-year, $97.6 million extension in September 2021.