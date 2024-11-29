Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marshon Lattimore headshot

Marshon Lattimore Injury: Not expected to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Lattimore (hamstring) is doubtful to suit up in Sunday's Week 13 clash against the Titans, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Lattimore was acquired by Washington in a Nov. 5 trade, but he has yet to make this debut with his new team. The veteran cornerback did manage a trio of limited practices this week, so he at least appears to be moving closer to playing. The Commanders are on bye next week, so if Lattimore does indeed sit out against Tennessee, his next chance to play will be Sunday, Dec. 15 in New Orleans.

Marshon Lattimore
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now