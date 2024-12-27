Fantasy Football
Marshon Lattimore headshot

Marshon Lattimore Injury: Ruled out for Week 17

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 2:34pm

Lattimore (hamstring) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Falcons.

Lattimore was unable to practice throughout the week after exiting the Commanders' Week 16 win over the Eagles with a hamstring injury, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. The veteran corner has appeared in just two games since being traded to the Commanders in early November, recording four total tackles and three passes defended across 109 defensive snaps. Michael Davis is likely to see increased snaps with Washington's first-team secondary in Lattimore's stead in Week 17.

Marshon Lattimore
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
