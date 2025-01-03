Fantasy Football
Marshon Lattimore headshot

Marshon Lattimore Injury: Ruled out for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 9:46am

Lattimore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Lattimore missed Weeks 9-13 with a hamstring injury, returned for two games, and then was back on the shelf last week against the Falcons with the same injury. He'll miss a second straight contest. The Commanders will hope to get Lattimore ready for the start of the playoffs next week, but Mike Sainristil, Noah Igbinoghene and Michael Davis look set to handle cornerback duties again while Lattimore is sidelined.

Marshon Lattimore
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
