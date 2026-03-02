Marshon Lattimore headshot

Marshon Lattimore Injury: Set to be let go by Commanders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

The Commanders plan to release Lattimore (knee) Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Lattimore had been due $18.5 million in 2026, including a $2 million roster bonus next week. However, with the looming move, Lattimore -- who is bouncing back from a torn ACL that landed him on IR this past November -- is slated to hit the open market. Prior to his injury, the 29-year-old cornerback recorded 27 tackles and a pick in nine contests.

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Marshon Lattimore
