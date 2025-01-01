Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marshon Lattimore headshot

Marshon Lattimore Injury: Still nursing injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Lattimore (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

The 28-year-old cornerback has yet to return to practice since sustaining a hamstring injury in the Commanders' Week 16 win over the Eagles. Lattimore has played in just two games since being traded to Washington in early November, recording four total tackles and three passes defended. He'll need to practice in at least a limited capacity Thursday or Friday in order to suit up in Week 18, when the Cowboys host the Commanders.

Marshon Lattimore
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now