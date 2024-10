Lattimore (hamstring) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Chargers, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Lattimore suffered a hamstring injury in Week 7 against the Broncos, and while he was cleared to play Sunday, it appears he may have aggravated the injury and he'll end his day with two solo tackles. Kool-Aid McKinstry and Alontae Taylor are the Saints' only healthy corners for the rest of Sunday's game.