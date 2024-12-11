Marshon Lattimore News: Full go for Wednesday
Lattimore (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Lattimore has yet to play for Washington since being traded from the Saints on Nov. 5, but his full practice session Wednesday suggests he's recovered from his hamstring injury in time to make his Commanders debut against his former team in Week 15. With Lattimore back at full health, he's expected to serve as one of Washington's starting outside cornerbacks Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now