Marshon Lattimore News: Ready to start Week 15

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Lattimore will start Sunday's game against the Saints, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.

Lattimore will start his first game for Washington since being acquired via trade from New Orleans back on Nov. 5. The veteran corner has been held out of action due to a hamstring injury for just over a month, but it appears that he's ready to handle a full starting workload versus his former team on Sunday.