Marte Mapu Injury: Could return in Week 12

Mapu (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Mapu was sidelined for the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams due to a neck injury, but he's got a chance to return for Sunday's divisional matchup. The second-year pro has appeared in just six games this season, recording 27 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended. If he's unable to suit up in Week 12, expect Dell Pettus to see additional work in the Patriots' first-team secondary.