Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Marte Mapu headshot

Marte Mapu Injury: Could return in Week 12

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 22, 2024 at 1:53pm

Mapu (neck) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins.

Mapu was sidelined for the Patriots' Week 11 loss to the Rams due to a neck injury, but he's got a chance to return for Sunday's divisional matchup. The second-year pro has appeared in just six games this season, recording 27 total tackles, including 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended. If he's unable to suit up in Week 12, expect Dell Pettus to see additional work in the Patriots' first-team secondary.

Marte Mapu
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now