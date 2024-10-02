Marte Mapu Injury: Nearing return

Mapu (undisclosed) is expected to be designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Evan Lazar of the Patriots' official site reports.

Mapu has been on IR since Week 1 prep began and has missed the mandatory four games of action. He'll now be able to practice with the team once he's officially designated to return. Considering the amount of time he's missed, it's unlikely the 24-year-old will be moved to the active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but further clarity there should be available later in the week.